Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $320.00 at Mizuho

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZS. Loop Capital downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.03. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Zscaler by 114.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler by 12.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

