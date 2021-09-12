Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to “Buy”

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

DSGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $86.88.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

