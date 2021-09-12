Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) to Buy

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

AVTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

