Zacks Investment Research Lowers WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $231.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $183.55 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In other news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total value of $2,038,614.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,613,341.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after acquiring an additional 69,376 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,913,000 after purchasing an additional 405,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 75,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

