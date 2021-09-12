Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tele2 AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.20 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 28.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

