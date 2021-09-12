Zacks Investment Research Lowers IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IRMD. TheStreet raised IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $424.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. IRadimed has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $108,692.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at $553,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $31,128.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,951.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,097 shares of company stock worth $2,913,371. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IRadimed during the first quarter worth $135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 97,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

