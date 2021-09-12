Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

MYFW stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $213.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Western Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Western Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

