Zacks Investment Research Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.25.

NYSE:CPT opened at $149.83 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $154.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.86, a P/E/G ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.15 and its 200-day moving average is $128.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,527 shares of company stock worth $12,419,626 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after buying an additional 855,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after buying an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

