Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) to Hold

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Vallourec alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VLOWY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

VLOWY stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.91.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vallourec will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vallourec (VLOWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.