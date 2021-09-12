Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) to Sell

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CANF stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.94. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma by 131.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 104,902 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

