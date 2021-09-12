Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATDRY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

ATDRY stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

