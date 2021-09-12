Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Post $3.80 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.42 and the lowest is $3.18. Sanderson Farms reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 201.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of SAFM opened at $187.15 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $112.73 and a 52 week high of $197.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.