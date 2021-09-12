Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Post $3.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.42 and the lowest is $3.18. Sanderson Farms reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 201.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of SAFM opened at $187.15 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $112.73 and a 52 week high of $197.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

