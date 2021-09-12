Zacks: Brokerages Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.09. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $1,184,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,905,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $215.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.65. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $250.52.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

