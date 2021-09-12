Zacks: Brokerages Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.09. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $1,184,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,905,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $215.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.65. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $250.52.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.