Zacks: Brokerages Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to announce $100.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.18 million to $102.14 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $92.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $398.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $403.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $424.44 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $437.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $76,058,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after buying an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,744,000 after buying an additional 265,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,778,000 after buying an additional 161,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.29. 125,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $184.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

