Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Dyadic International posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 536.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total value of $2,599,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DYAI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,171. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78.

Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

