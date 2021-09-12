Zacks: Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Announce $3.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the highest is $3.90. Discover Financial Services reported earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $16.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $18.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,499,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,414,000 after purchasing an additional 99,130 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 148,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $120.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,528. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $51.74 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

