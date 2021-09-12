Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $434.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post sales of $434.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $456.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $413.30 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $476.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.98. 1,324,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,102. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.97. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

