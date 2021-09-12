Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $512.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report sales of $512.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $513.54 million. Air Lease posted sales of $493.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%.

Several research firms have commented on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 41.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 371,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,509. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity.

