Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Announce $3.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10. Watsco posted earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 4,676.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $4,498,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.38. 125,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,169. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.07. Watsco has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

