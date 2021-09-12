Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Announce $3.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10. Watsco posted earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 4,676.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $4,498,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.38. 125,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,169. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.07. Watsco has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.
