Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will post $12.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $14.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $52.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $52.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $80.85 million, with estimates ranging from $74.60 million to $87.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQNS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Sequans Communications by 358.8% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after buying an additional 2,755,518 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Sequans Communications by 17.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 61,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,907. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

