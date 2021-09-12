Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Announce -$2.03 EPS

Brokerages expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.33) and the highest is ($1.50). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.27) to ($6.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($6.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.75) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.47. The stock had a trading volume of 584,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,191. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 70.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

