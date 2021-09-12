Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTGM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 41,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,556. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.