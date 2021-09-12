Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. Genmab A/S reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genmab A/S.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

GMAB stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $43.98. 394,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,972. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

