Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Enbridge reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. 1,777,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,159. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,737,000 after acquiring an additional 427,996 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,033 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after buying an additional 3,270,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

