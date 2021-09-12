Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Announce $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.50. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.29.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.66. The company had a trading volume of 855,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,095. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.56. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $84.91 and a 1 year high of $153.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

