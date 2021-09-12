Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.17 million, a P/E ratio of 155.02 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

