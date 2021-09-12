Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post $0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.44. Associated Banc posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

