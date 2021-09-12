Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The business had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 874,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 54,242 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 117,124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,966 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 565,132 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

