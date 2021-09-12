Zacks: Analysts Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TUFN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,780. The firm has a market cap of $400.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.