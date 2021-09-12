Zacks: Analysts Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tufin Software Technologies.
Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tufin Software Technologies stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,780. The firm has a market cap of $400.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11.
Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.
