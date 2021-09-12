Zacks: Analysts Expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will report sales of $137.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.60 million and the lowest is $137.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $947.20 million, with estimates ranging from $945.90 million to $950.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $24.02 on Friday. Traeger has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

