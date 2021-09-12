Zacks: Analysts Expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will report sales of $137.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.60 million and the lowest is $137.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $947.20 million, with estimates ranging from $945.90 million to $950.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Traeger.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $24.02 on Friday. Traeger has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $32.59.
About Traeger
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
