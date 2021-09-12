Zacks: Analysts Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.75 Million

Analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce sales of $415.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.30 million. Titan International reported sales of $304.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Titan International by 695.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWI traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,580. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $443.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

