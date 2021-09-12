Zacks: Analysts Expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.05 Million

Brokerages expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to report $59.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the highest is $61.10 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full year sales of $238.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.00 million to $243.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $299.55 million, with estimates ranging from $292.50 million to $306.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Beauty Health.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million.

SKIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of The Beauty Health stock traded up $2.19 on Monday, hitting $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,418,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,605. The Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

