Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Post $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 298.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $9.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

NYSE:VAC opened at $148.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $85.47 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

