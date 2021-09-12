Zacks: Analysts Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Post Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.62. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings of $2.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $11.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.93.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.43, for a total value of $1,433,072.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL opened at $441.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $205.97 and a 52 week high of $450.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

