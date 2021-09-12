Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Post $5.46 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will announce earnings per share of $5.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.36. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $21.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.70 to $21.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $24.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

AMP stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.73. The company had a trading volume of 370,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.21. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after acquiring an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $82,602,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.