Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Post $5.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will announce earnings per share of $5.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.36. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $21.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.70 to $21.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $24.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

AMP stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.73. The company had a trading volume of 370,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.21. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after acquiring an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $82,602,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

