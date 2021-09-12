Zacks: Analysts Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.03. Alkermes posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alkermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,737,000 after purchasing an additional 177,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,600,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,045,000 after purchasing an additional 731,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,863 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alkermes by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,954,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,480,000 after purchasing an additional 459,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

