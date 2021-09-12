Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Announce $2.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.45. Waters posted earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

WAT traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $420.18. The company had a trading volume of 289,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,212. Waters has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after acquiring an additional 702,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $926,507,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Waters by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

