Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after buying an additional 10,528,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after buying an additional 2,375,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after buying an additional 2,176,620 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Tapestry by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $86,541,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.47. 2,226,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,410. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

