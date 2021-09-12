Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will report $21.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.74 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $20.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year sales of $87.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million.

HBMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBMD stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $18.96. 133,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.95. Howard Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

