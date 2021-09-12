Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to Announce $2.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.08. Cimarex Energy reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 403.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $10.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $13.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,140,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,314,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

XEC opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.10. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.41, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

