Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.48. Alaska Air Group posted earnings per share of ($3.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

