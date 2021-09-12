YF Link (YFL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $356,330.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $129.44 or 0.00282070 BTC on exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and $356,330.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YF Link has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00062506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00165034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044636 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

