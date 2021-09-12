Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE YEXT opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. Yext has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at $45,734,284.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $292,430.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after purchasing an additional 672,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $8,299,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

