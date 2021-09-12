Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 29th

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

NYSE WH opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $78.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

