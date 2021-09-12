Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Reaches $2.90 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $417.69 or 0.00906645 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.90 billion and approximately $766.82 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00075039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00129949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00182087 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,038.62 or 0.99931947 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.00 or 0.07286733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.88 or 0.00959157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003029 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,941,875 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

