Worldline’s (WRDLY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WRDLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Worldline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Worldline presently has an average rating of Buy.

WRDLY opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

