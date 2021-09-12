Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stake Lifted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $253,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 32.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $1,092,729.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,482.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 795,672 shares of company stock worth $100,669,538. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WK opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -198.78 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.53. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

