Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Nine analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Workday posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,350 shares of company stock valued at $106,408,372. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday stock opened at $267.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.98. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $195.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,486.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

