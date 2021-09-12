WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 27.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 252,930 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 18.4% in the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 0.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WNS by 38.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.13. 101,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,335. WNS has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $84.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. WNS’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

