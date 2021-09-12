Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

